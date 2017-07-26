Igor Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet in 11 years
It's taken him over a decade, but the Russian goalkeeper has finally managed a shut-out in the competition.
Igor Akinfeev's CSKA Moscow beat AEK Athens in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night, with Alan Dzagoev and Pontus Wernbloom scoring in the 2-0 win.
CSKA's victory meant Akinfeev kept his first Champions League clean sheet since a 0-0 draw against Arsenal on November 1, 2006. Akinfeev has played 40 Champions League games since.
The second leg of the third-round qualifier is next Wednesday at CSKA's VEB Arena, where the 31-year-old will be aspiring to achieve the unthinkable with a second successive shut-out.
