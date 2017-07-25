Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's heel chop motion-captured for FIFA 18

EA's motion capture technology has been brought out in force as the developers re-create cover star Ronaldo's playing style for FIFA 18.

Previously EA Sports released a video of his free-kick technique being recorded, and now the Portuguese preener can be seen showing off his heel chop for use in the game.

You can watch the Real Madrid star in the 360-degree video below (featuring 'football choreographer' Andy Ansah of "tekkers" fame).

FIFA 18, which is set to include a whole host of new features (including particularly interesting crossing additions) will be released for Xbox One and PS4 on September 29.

