Manchester United's Daley Blind gaffes with copy and paste PR fail on Instagram
The Dutch utility man followed Victor Anichebe in his social media shocker.
Daley Blind was left red-faced after accidentally posting a commercial message into his caption while promoting Manchester United's new third kit on Instagram.
The Dutchman copied the entire message from an adidas PR, which wasn't quite what they had in mind.
Upon realising his mistake, the 27-year-old quickly deleted the post and re-posted the 'correct' version.
Blind isn't the only player to do something like this: former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe achieved notoriety with his "can you put something like!" tweet last season.
