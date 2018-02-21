Independiente bring along a sorcerer to help them win the Recopa Sudamericana

Facing a potentially tricky second leg after drawing the home game 1-1, Independiente have brought along some magical assistance.

Travelling to face Copa Libertadores holders Gremio in Porto Alegre on Thursday night, the Argentine club ventured across the border on Tuesday with a very special guest.

Manuel, an avid Independiente supporter, is a wizard who has been brought along for the ride to act as a lucky charm for the visitors. He was filmed stepping off the team coach alongside the technical staff when they arrived at their hotel.

Manuel has a track record for offering his services to the football world. He was in the dug-out for Independiente's Copa Sudamericana victory over Flamengo last season – which wualified them for this continental Super Cup – and assisted the Argentina squad in October last year when they secured qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

His services will surely be called on again if Independiente travel home with the illustrious silverware.

