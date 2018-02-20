Groningen offer season ticket holders two free tickets each to try and fill up the stadium

The northern city's Noordlease Stadium can hold 23,000 supporters, yet the club are currently getting in lower than their season's average of 18,000 for league games.

Attendance numbers have declined in recent weeks as they've failed to win a match since Christmas Eve - a 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam - and currently sit 13th in the 18-team league table.

So, in an effort to get the place rocking for their clash against relegation-threatened Breda on February 23, the Dutch club are giving their fans an extra special offer of two free tickets for every season ticket holder. Five-year cardholders can also claim the excellent deal.

It's a generous proposition by Groningen, and they aren't the first Eredivisie club to investigate ways to stop the stands appearing empty. Back in 2014, Vitesse reduced their capacity by 4,000 to close up the empty sections of the Gelredome.

