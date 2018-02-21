RB Leipzig build a special smoking area for Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri

The 59-year-old has regularly been spotted over the years having a touchline puff on a cigarette. So, ahead of Leipzig's Europa League last-32 second leg tie with the Serie A leaders on Thursday night, they've created a cabin to cater to the Italian manager's habit.

According to Bild, the little area is three-and-a-half metres high and three metres wide, while all smoke detectors in the changing room have been switched off.

Napoli, who were eliminated from this year's Champions League at the group stages, have to score at least three goals as they look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at the Stadio San Paolo last week.

SEE ALSO...

​In Other News...