India football legend Sunil Chhetri apologises after scoring Panenka in ISL

The 33-year-old striker Chhetri scored a hat-trick as Bengaluru progressed to Sunday's Indian Super League grand final.

His second goal was a 66th-minute Panenka which doubled the hosts' lead. But once he scored, he apologised to opposition goalkeeper Vishal Kaith - his team-mate for the India national team.

"Somebody said I was being cheeky. But I wasn't being cheeky," Chhetri said post-match.

"Vishal knows me, and how I take penalties. So I really had to be careful about this. It wasn't me trying to be cheeky or trying to play to the fans. All I wanted was a goal for my team.

"Everybody's watching videos and trying to figure you out these days. But thank God that ball went in, and was out of his grasp."

The former Sporting striker added another goal in the 89th minute to complete his hat-trick in the 3-1 win. The ISL final will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on March 17 against either Chennayin or Goa.

