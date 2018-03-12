Pacos de Ferreira goalkeeper gets attacked by thin air in Portugal

Pacos de Ferreira were leading 1-0 against Porto in the Primeira Liga on Sunday night when Felgueiras produced one of the most ludicrous attempts at time-wasting you will ever see.

As Vincent Aboubakar went to chase down a loose pass in the 73rd minute, Felgueiras pretended that the Cameroon international's studs had caught him... so feigned a foot injury.

Marvellous.

Felgueiras did receive a yellow card for an unrelated incident in injury time, but faced no comeuppance for his act of deception as the hosts went on to win 1-0.

The morale of the story? Sometimes cheats do prosper...

See also...

Sergio Ramos "s*** himself a bit" in Real Madrid's win over Eibar

Watch: Ciro Immobile scores goal-of-the-season contender with last-minute backheel lob

In Other News...