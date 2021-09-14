Inter Milan v Real Madrid live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Inter Milan v Real Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 15 September, 8pm BST

In need of an Inter Milan v Real Madrid live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

Serie A winners Inter host 13-time champions of Europe Real Madrid in their opening group D fixture at the San Siro.

Inter have won this competition three times themselves, most recently in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. They fell at the first hurdle last season, however, losing twice to Real and finishing bottom of Group B.

Real welcomed Carlo Ancelotti back this summer for a second stint in charge. The Italian guided Los Blancos to Champions League glory in 2013/14, when they beat Madrid rivals Atletico 4-1 in the final.

Both sides are unbeaten so far this season. Inter have begun the defence of their domestic title by winning two of their opening three games, while Real have won three out of four - including a 5-2 thrashing of Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni could miss this one through injury, but Edin Dzeko - who joined the Nerazzurri last month - could make his first Champions League appearance since 2019.

Ancelotti has rather more of a selection headache than counterpart Simone Inzaghi, with David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Luke Jovic all potentially out - joining confirmed absentees Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos.

Real's Karim Benzema needs just one goal to leapfrog Bernabeu legend Raul and become the fourth-highest scorer in Champions League history.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport Extra in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Use a VPN to watch an Inter Milan v Real Madrid live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal