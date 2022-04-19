Japan World Cup 2022 squad: Hajime Moriyasu names his latest squad

The Japan World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. The Samurai Blue booked their place at the tournament relatively comfortably, finishing second behind Saudi Arabia in their qualification group. Japan won seven and drew one of their 10 qualifiers.

This will be their seventh appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1994 and have not missed an edition since then. Japan have reached the last 16 three times: on home soil in 2002, in South Africa in 2010 and in Russia in 2018.

Japan World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)

GK: Kosei Tani (Shonan Bellmare)

GK: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)

GK: Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

DF: Naomichi Ueda (Nimes)

DF: Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale)

DF: Yuto Nagatomo (Tokyo)

DF: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale)

DF: Sho Sasaki (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

DF: Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle)

DF: Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria)

DF: Shinnosuke Nakatani (Nagoya Grampus)

MF: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes)

MF: Genki Haraguchi (Union Berlin)

MF: Takumi Minamino (Liverpool)

MF: Takefusa Kubo (Real Mallorca)

MF: Hidemasa Morita (Santa Clara)

MF: Reo Hatate (Celtic)

MF: Junya Ito (Genk)

MF: Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

MF: Kaoru Mitoma (Union SG)

FW: Daichi Hayashi (Sint Truiden)

FW: Ayase Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

FW: Takuma Asano (Bochum)

How many players are Japan allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads usually contain 23 players, and that is expected to be the case in 2022.

However, expanded squads were permitted for the most recent editions of the Copa America, European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations. There has been talk that FIFA could approve 26-man squads for the upcoming World Cup, but a decision has not yet been reached.

For now, 23 is the number Hajime Moriyasu will be working towards.

When will the final Japan 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The World Cup usually takes place in June and July. However, the upcoming edition will be in November and December, because it is too hot to play football in Qatar in the summer.

FIFA has announced a deadline of October 20 for the naming of squads. Most managers, including Hajime Moriyasu, will choose a preliminary squad before whittling it down to 23 (or 26) names.

Who will make the final Japan 2022 World Cup squad?

Takumi Minamino has found game time hard to come by at Liverpool this season, but he remains an integral player for his country. The attacking midfielder is guaranteed a place in the Japan World Cup 2022 squad as long as he fit.

Genki Haraguchi and Gaku Shibasaki can also be pretty confident of earning a place on the plane, while the veteran defensive duo Yuto Nagatomo and Maya Yoshida will be vital figures for Hajime Moriyasu's side.

Yuya Osako of Vissel Kobe is another dead cert; the 31-year-old is likely to start up front for the Samurai Blue. Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi was left out of the squad for the March qualifiers but will hope to feature in Qatar.

