Dimitar Berbatov calls manager David James 'the worst wannabe coach ever'

James replaced Rene Meulensteen as manager of ISL side Kerala Blasters in January, and one of his tasks was to carefully manage marquee player Berbatov – but that doesn't seem to have worked out very well.

Kerala were knocked out of the ISL play-offs last week after a 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru with Berbatov out injured.

But that didn't stop the 37-year-old forward from venting his frustration towards the former Liverpool, Portsmouth and West Ham goalkeeper. He posted the following picture to his Instagram story on Saturday...

A strong – albeit clunky – use of hashtags from the Bulgarian, we think you'll agree.

It's unlikely that Berba will play any part in their upcoming Indian Super Cup matches, though, as he seemingly looks set for pastures new.

Just to make Berbatov even more annoyed, Kerala announced on Sunday that James had signed a new long-term contract to remain as manager of the club. Let the James begin... (they're not even sorry).

