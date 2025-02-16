Katie McCabe: "I have never experienced a feeling like it in my career and I don't think I will again to be honest"

Katie McCabe is at the peak of her powers and has enjoyed an extensive career of trophies and viral moments.

The Arsenal defender has won the Women's Super League and two League Cups with the Gunners. The 29-year-old was also named as a part of the 2022/23 Women's Champions League team of the season and has won international Irish goal of the year in 2023.

But it was a history-making qualification which she highlights as the standout moment of her career so far.

Katie McCabe: "It was euphoric"

Katie McCabe scored a goal at the World Cup (Image credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

McCabe plays internationally for the Republic of Ireland and was a part of the team who qualified for the 2023 World Cup for the first time in the women's team's history.

The star told FourFourTwo: "There have been nice moments like winning trophies with the club but for me it would be qualifying for the World Cup with Ireland.

Katie McCabe is a football icon (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I have never experienced a feeling like it in my career and I don't think I will again to be honest. It was euphoric. It was something we had been trying to achieve for so long, players that went before me had been so close.

"For us to get over the line and, ultimately leading the girls out in Australia for the first game, it was a really special feeling. It is kind of indescribable to be honest. I don't think that will be beaten. Maybe it will be, winning a Champions League who knows? But it was pretty incredible."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Republic of Ireland were drawn in a tricky group as they faced Nigeria, co-hosts Australia and then-defending Olympic champions Canada.

While the team finished bottom of the group, they did leave their mark on the tournament. They drew 0-0 with Nigeria, who qualified for the last 16, and McCabe scored her team's first-ever World Cup goal in phenomenal fashion.

McCabe, who is Republic of Ireland captain, stepped up to take a corner and she scored an Olimpico goal. She adds on the game and her goal: "For us going into the Canada game it kind of kicked off from the national anthem.

"The stadium in Perth reminded us of our home stadium in Dublin. I think maybe it was a 30,000 seat stadium and I reckon three quarters of the stadium were Irish people. We sang the national anthem and it felt like we were at home in Ireland. It was pouring down rain.

"There were green shirts everywhere in the crowd and then for us to start the game so well and score the goal, I think you can tell my celebration was more like embracing the crowd.

"As I have gone to take the corner, you could hear the Irish accents cheering you on and when I saw it had gone in I turned to the crowd and enjoyed the moment with them. Only when you see it and think back about it do you realise how special the moment was."