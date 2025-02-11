Arsenal star told they need to do more by national boss, despite major switch in January

Chloe Kelly has been left out of England's Nations League squad because of her lack of minutes in the first half of the season, says manager Sarina Wiegman.

Kelly struggled for game time with Manchester City at the start of the 2024/25 season which saw her sign a loan move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Wiegman added she hopes the move to the Gunners will see the England star "show what she is about" before the European Championships this summer. The Lionesses are defending champions heading into the tournament after beating Germany in the final in 2022.

Arsenal star Chloe Kelly: What did Wiegman say?

Chloe Kelly scored the winner at the 2022 Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wiegman said after being asked why Kelly was left out: “She hasn't played enough in my opinion.

“She has moved clubs now but last autumn she hardly played. She had built some credit but over that time she made such little minutes.

Chloe Kelly has regularly been involved in Sarina Wiegman's England squads (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So now she needs to get started at Arsenal, get some minutes in, start playing and showing what you are about and then we can [review again].”

The England boss was also asked how Kelly took the news, to which the manager said: “We had a good conversation. She understands, she is not out for the Euros.

“When she gets back, she is in full training and hopefully she gets the minutes soon and show again [what she can do] and we will revisit it.”

Kelly could not immediately make her debut for Arsenal as the Gunners had two games against her parent club Man City.

She is likely to make her bow for the London side this Sunday in the North London derby against Tottenham.

Kelly's omission alongside injuries to players like Lauren Hemp has opened an opportunity for other stars. Euros winner and Brighton forward Nikita Parris has been named in a Lionesses squad for the first time since November 2022.

Wiegman said on Parris: “We always watch a lot of players and I have chosen other players the last two years but she is doing well. she is in good form and the competition is going on.

“We've talked about Chloe, Lauren Hemp is injured and she knows what is needed in international football so I want to see her in the environment and she can take this opportunity.”

There are also other notable absences because of injury other than Hemp. Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood are also recovering from injuries.

England will play Portugal and Spain respectively in the Nations League on 21 and 26 February.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde-Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Ruby Mace (Leicester City), Jess Park (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Naz (Tottenham), Nikita Parris (Brighton), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)