Klaassen: Link with 'cool guy' Rooney will continue to get better at Everton

The former Ajax skipper completed a £23.6 million move to Merseyside in June after making more than 180 Eredivisie appearances and winning three league titles.

Klaassen made an immediate impact with a near-post run on his Premier League debut, creating the space for Rooney to head a winner against Stoke.

A Europa League runner-up last season – losing to Rooney’s Manchester United in the Stockholm final – Klaassen also set up nine Eredivisie goals and netted 14 himself. The Dutchman believes he can help England’s all-time top scorer thrive this term.

Asked if their link-up play can prove fruitful for the Toffees, the 24-year-old tells FourFourTwo: “I think so, although of course it has to grow and get better.

He’s a cool guy, easy to be around. It’s good that he has come back to try to get prizes with his old club

“When I signed I didn’t know he’d be signing too – they said they were going to sign a few other players, but not that Wayne was coming. I was back in Holland when I heard. I thought, ‘OK, this is a big player’. He’s a cool guy, easy to be around. It’s good that he has come back to try to get prizes with his old club.”

