KloppWatch: How did Liverpool's new manager fare on the touchline?

Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Liverpool boss was possibly the most exciting German arrival in English football since another Jurgen, Herr Klinsmann, dived head first into the Premier League back in 1994.

Perhaps fitting then that Klopp's first game in charge of the Reds should come against Tottenham at White Hart Lane. Sat handily right behind the Liverpool bench, FFT kept a close eye on everyone's favourite hipster boss as he took charge of his new club for the very first time...

12.10pm

Klopp's charm offensive starts the very moment he emerges from the tunnel to oversee the warm-up at White Hart Lane. There's only one way for his first afternoon as Liverpool boss to start, and that's by shaking the hand of former Reds defender Jim Beglin, who else?

Beglin is loitering accidentally on purpose pitchside to greet the German. It's a rite of passage that most Liverpool managers go through and Klopp emerges triumphantly, managing a smile and even giving the impression that he knows exactly who Beglin is. Klopp's attention to detail is such that he probably watched all five of Jim's loan appearances at Plymouth Argyle during the 1989/90 season.

12.20pm

Beglin greeting complete, Klopp spends the warm-up arms folded alongside his staff in the centre circle. No pre-match nerves as the relaxed boss cracks a joke or two before turning to watch a couple of minutes of Spurs' warm-up, observing with disappointment that the opposition seem to know what they're doing too.

12.45pm

Klopp takes his place calmly in the technical area for kick-off as around 20 waiting photographers snap away. There's a glance up to the away supporters in the corner of the stadium, then a hug for his staff and a handshake for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Klopp can't stay sat down for long once the game is underway, prowling the touchline and applauding heartily when Liverpool win a throw-in. Well, you've got to start somewhere.

12.53pm

Klopp raises two fingers in the air as Liverpool win a corner. V for victory? It's a bit early for that, Jurgen. Klopp can't stop himself going up for a virtual header on the touchline, Ferguson style, as he watches Divock Origi nod the resulting corner on to the underside of the crossbar. There's applause from the boss and then a thumbs up for Origi as the forward makes his way back to the halfway line.

1pm

Klopp looks furious, frantically motioning to his defence to push out before Spurs swing in a free kick from the left flank. It comes to nothing but Klopp retreats to the bench to make his point to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg. FFT can't quite make out the entire conversation, but hears him say something about an 'outswinger'. He knows all the lingo.

1.05pm

Klopp wants 'gegenpress', the high tempo pressing game he instigated at Borussia Dortmund. He motions dramatically for the whole team to push up and press the ball, as they sit deep and allow Tottenham's two centre backs a little too much possession.

1.08pm

Unexpectedly, Klopp almost gets involved in the game himself as he unwitting tackles Erik Lamela when the Spurs winger races towards him to make a block. There's a chuckle from Klopp and an apology, as Lamela gets to his feet.

1.12pm

Klopp is pacing increasingly tensely before pausing, hands in pockets and thrusting out his crotch comically as he nervously watches his side just about thwart a Spurs attack. We expect the photographers got that one. Occasionally he sits down before quickly springing to his feet again as if shot out of a cannon. He applauds encouragingly on a regular basis, at one point clapping with such ferociousness that it looks like he's trying to swat an irritant fly. He's clapping again with relief as Simon Mignolet makes a fine save from Clinton Njie.

1.23pm

Klopp spends more time shouting instructions at Divock Origi, the 20-year-old selected in place of the injured Daniel Sturridge, than anyone else. He urges the Belgian to push out to the edge of the box from a corner and is chatting to his new best friend again soon afterwards, making some sort of strange kicking motion. We're not sure exactly what this motion meant other than possibly 'Kick the ball, Divock! Keep kicking it until it goes into the goal!' A foolproof plan.

1.30pm

More clapping from Klopp at the half-time whistle as he wanders down the tunnel. He's clearly encouraged by what he's seen in the first period.

2pm

Klopp becomes increasingly less animated as the second half wears on and the game peters towards what is looking an ever more inevitable 0-0. There's the odd grimace, occasionally a trademark grin, as he waits in vain for something to happen.

2.10pm

There's an injury break and players wander over the touchline, where Klopp passes on some instructions to Mamadou Sakho and co before sharing a joke with his bench. There's very little interaction with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino during the game, save for a cordial exchange after Sakho goes down injured a few minutes later.

2.20pm

Klopp's certainly very friendly with his substitutes. First it's Joe Allen coming on, and the German spends a few seconds passing some instructions to the midfielder before giving him a handshake and a hug. He then pats Allen on the bum just before the Welshman enters the field, repeating the same routine with Jordon Ibe a few minutes later. Even the pat on the bum. Cheeky. Adam Lallana was the first player withdrawn and Klopp gives him an enthusiastic hug - so enthusiastic that Lallana briefly looks a little uncomfortable. But Jurgen means well. Don't worry Adam, he's just trying to say well done.

2.30pm

There's a grin from Klopp at full time and an apologetic hug for Jerome Sinclair, who was stripped off and ready to come on as a sub, only to be denied by the whistle. The manager hands out handshakes all round to his staff, Mauricio Pochettino, the referee and his players. He has a word with Mamadou Sakho, presumably to praise an encouraging performance, and then walks off the field in conversation with Lucas Leiva. He looks content. Not ecstatic, but certainly content.

3.20pm

Klopp speaks to the press in Spurs' plush media suite. He's in good spirits, occasionally bursting into laughter. "I am satisfied," he says, before explaining what it meant to manage Liverpool for the first time at White Hart Lane. "It's a football stadium and I was in other football stadiums," he quips. "But it was in England and it was cool."