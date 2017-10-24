Lazio to send own fans to Auschwitz to try and combat racist chanting

Lazio's fans were shifted from their Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico over to Roma's Curva Sud stand for Sunday's 3-0 win over Cagliari.

Why were they moved? Because Lazio's normal home stand was closed due to some fans aiming racist chants at Sassuolo's Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan during the Biancocelesti's Serie A clash with the bottom half club on October 1.

However, it seems some Lazio ultras still haven't got the message. On Monday, stickers of Anne Frank wearing a Roma shirt were found dotted around the stadium.

As a response, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has unveiled a new scheme.

Lotito said at a synagogue on Tuesday: “Today, I can officially announce that Lazio will partake in a new annual initiative, organising an annual trip to Auschwitz for 200 Lazio fans to educate and make sure we don’t forget certain episodes, so that these lads can know what it is we’re talking about."

“You can’t play around with these facts, we condemn all forms of racism. Lazio will launch this initiative."

