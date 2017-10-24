Cologne's Sehrou Guirassy shambolically misses open goal against Werder Bremen

In the 86th minute, against fellow strugglers Werder Bremen on Sunday afternoon at the RheinEnergieStadion, Guirassy had the golden opportunity to hand Cologne the lead.

But the 21-year-old French forward somehow fluffed his lines entirely as he failed to convert into an open goal from three yards out. The ball didn't even hit the post.

To add some narrative.. Cologne are sitting bottom without a win. Three goals scored all season. Sehrou Guirassy spurs this chance in the 86th minute. October 22, 2017

We doubt the miss went down too well with his team-mates – and it certainly didn't with fans, who refused to take Guirassy's shirt post-match.

The basement battle finished scoreless, and Cologne are still bottom of the Bundesliga on just two points. We can't think why.

