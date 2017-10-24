Rosario Central's Fernando Tobio gets sent off nine seconds after kick-off

Experienced centre-back Fernando Tobio attempted to hoof the ball upfield in the opening few moments at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron on Monday, only to see his clearance blocked by striker Santiago Garcia.

The deflection sent Garcia through on goal – but as he closed in, Tobio attempted to atone for his error by hacking down the Uruguayan striker on the edge of the box.

Unfortunately for him, Garcia was the only thing he made contact with. Tobio was subsequently sent for an early bath, and Rosario had to cope with 10 men for the rest of the match.

Incredibly, they pulled off a special performance to defeat the hosts 3-2, with Godoy Cruz's Guillermo Fernandez also seeing red in the 73rd minute.

