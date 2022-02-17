Leicester City v Randers live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Randers live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 17 February, 8pm GMT

Leicester City will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they face Randers in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The Foxes participated in the Europa League before Christmas, but a third-place finish in a tricky group alongside Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw saw them drop into the continent’s third competition. That was a disappointment for Brendan Rodgers and co., but the Conference League does provide Leicester with a better chance of picking up a piece of silverware this season.

Rodgers remains under pressure amid his team’s poor run of form. In truth Leicester have never really got going this season, and a 4-1 thrashing by Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup together with some disappointing displays in the Premier League have seen the Northern Irishman become the bookmakers’ favourite in the sack race.

Leicester were on the verge of securing a much-needed victory on Sunday, only for Craig Dawson to earn West Ham a point in second-half stoppage time. The Foxes once again came unstuck at a set-piece, while their failure to hold on to their lead means Leicester have won only one of their last six league matches.

Randers advanced to the knockout round play-offs courtesy of a second-place finish in the group phase of the Conference League. They only won one of their six matches before Christmas, but four draws saw them finish second above Jablonec and Cluj.

The Danish outfit will realistically be looking to simply stay in the tie this week, as a heavy defeat at the King Power Stadium would leave them with a mountain to climb ahead of the second leg next week.

Leicester will have to make do without Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, James Justin and Wesley Fofana on Thursday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

