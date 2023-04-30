Leicester v Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester v Everton live stream and match preview, Monday 1 May, 8.00pm BST

Leicester v Everton live stream and match preview

Leicester host Everton in a momentous Premier League relegation clash, with both sides desperate for three points that could send them out of the bottom three.

Leicester host Everton in a momentous Premier League relegation clash, with both sides desperate for three points that could send them out of the bottom three.

Neither of these sides expected to be embroiled in a battle for the drop at the start of the campaign, but with five games to go, Leicester and Everton sit one and two points from safety respectively.

The Foxes are in better form, having picked up four points from their last two games against Wolves and Leeds, while the Toffees are on a six-match winless run.

Leicester won their first meeting this season 2-0 at Goodison Park in November, when Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were on the scoresheet.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leicester are without James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, while Jonny Evans has been struggling with a virus.

Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre and Seamus Coleman are on Everton’s list of absentees.

Form

Leicester City: DWLLL

Everton: LDLLD

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Leicester v Everton.

Stadium

Leicester v Everton will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester v Everton kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Monday 1 May in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.