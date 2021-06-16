Turkey vs Wales live! Follow all the Euro 2020 group stage action

Refresh

Wales weren't exactly at their best in drawing with Switzerland last time out but boss Rob Page has told the BBC cameras that he wants more of the same. "We set our foundations," he said. "We were hardworking, we showed resilience and we can come back from difficult situations against a good team."

Tonight will be Gareth Bales 94th Wales cap, moving him to within two of Wayne Hennessey in second place in the Dragons' all-time list. Hennessey and Chris Gunter, the only centurion in Wales' history, are on the bench this evening.

It’s little surprise Page has stuck with Kieffer Moore – Wales have never lost a game in which the Cardiff centre-forward has scored. A former lifeguard who in the semi-recent past has had spells at Truro, Dorchester Town, Moore may not win many beauty prizes but he’s very effective. We're now being treated to a Baywatch montage on the BBC. He'll be ready to score tonight. [You're fired. Ed.]

This isn't just an unchanged Wales XI, it's an unchanged Wales XXIII, as my wonderful FFT colleague (and bona fide Welsh legend) Huw Davies has pointed out... Not just an unchanged XI for Wales but an unchanged XXIII - no Smith, Colwill nor Cabango on the bench, when some fans have been calling for Cabango to replace Mepham. Lockyer, the late replacement for Lawrence, is ahead of him. As for forwards: HT changes advisable in this heat.June 16, 2021 See more

Though this evening’s feast of football fun is being played in Baku, it will have the feel of a home game for Turkey. Turkey and Azerbaijan are very close geopolitical allies and share a motto, "two states, one nation". The former gave the latter military muscle in a brief but bitter war with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year. The countries signed a trading and security alliance yesterday and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be in attendance this evening, along with 30,000, predominantly Turkish, fans, at the Olympic Stadium. Here ends your politics lesson.

Turkey's team is in. Kaan Ayhan replaces Juventus' Merih Demiral at centre-back, while Cengiz Under, who spent last season embedding splinters in his backside on the Leicester City bench, comes in for Yusuf Yazici in midfield. 📋Start-XI @MilliTakimlar 🇹🇷🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#EURO2020 | #TURWAL | #TUR pic.twitter.com/ya84dyZ0DAJune 16, 2021 See more

The Wales team is in. Coach Rob Page has picked an unchanged XI, keeping faith with goalscorer Kieffer Moore up top. YN CYNRYCHIOLI CYMRU🇹🇷 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿No changes from the side that faced Switzerland.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #CmonCymru | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/kcTfkEsrC8June 16, 2021 See more

This has the makings of an end-to-end Euros classic.* Before the tournament began, both teams will have had one eye on this fixture as a must-win game if they are to reach the last 16. Both have to win, both have to attack, so surely goals are in our midsts, right? *This statement is not legally binding.