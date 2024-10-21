Liverpool's academy graduate outshone Chelsea's £200m midfield - now England caps will follow

When Liverpool beat Chelsea at Anfield last season, it was an exhilarating 4-1 win just five days after Jurgen Klopp had announced his intention to leave the club in the summer.

Anfield was raucous, there was talk of a ‘last dance’ and a pursuit of four trophies for the German to depart in the absolute best style. Just days later, though, a 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal put the first chink in the armour that was completely destroyed with a three-game winless run in April in three different competitions.

And so, when Chelsea arrived at Anfield on Sunday, it was new Reds’ boss Arne Slot looking to keep his impressive start going - in a huge week that also ends with a visit to the Emirates to face fellow title rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool star Curtis Jones put in a stunning performance against Chelsea

Curtis Jones of Liverpool scoring the second Liverpool goal (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot has repeatedly reiterated that his side’s early form must be tempered by the context of who they’ve faced in the opening seven games - the eventual 2-1 win over Chelsea providing the only opponent who is currently in the top nine in the table.

Liverpool deserved their win, with midfielder Curtis Jones the standout by providing not only the match-winning goal and winning the penalty for the home side’s first goal, but also an impressive block/tackle to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity for Cole Palmer in the first half.

Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer vies for the ball with Liverpool's Curtis Jones (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, keeping Palmer, Chelsea’s danger man, quiet was a key part of Jones’ remit. As Slot explained post-match: “He had a difficult job to control Cole Palmer who is an incredible player in my opinion. It is so difficult to defend him because he has so many qualities, and Curtis did that really well.



“It shows you he had a big impact on both sides of the pitch.”

That he did, celebrating the birth of his new baby last week, the reason for which he withdrew from the England squad after receiving a call up in the international break.

The 23-year-old is maturing, outshining a Chelsea midfield that cost well over £200m to assemble.

What Jones also has to his benefit is that he’s become quite an all-rounder in midfield. So far this season he’s deputised for both Alexis Mac Allister, as he did here, and Dominik Szoboszlai in the more advanced role in Slot’s midfield. He could even play the deeper midfield role in which Ryan Gravenberch is excelling.

This was the first time Liverpool had started a league game this season without the influential Mac Allister, so for Gravenberch and Jones to pass the test was a huge positive for Slot’s side. Referring to his job of keeping Palmer out of the game, Jones commented post-match: "We know how important he is and how many goals he scores, so I had it in my mind to keep him quiet and it is a huge part of their game gone.”

Jones is a player who somewhat divides opinion among Liverpool supporters; plenty aren’t convinced. But neither were they of Gini Wijnaldum, a key cog in Klopp’s title-winning side. A midfielder’s role can often go unnoticed, just as Jones’ job of keeping Palmer quiet would not be noticed by those only focussing on what happens with the ball.

Arne Slot looks on in the fixture against Chelsea (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fortunately, Jones did plenty with the ball too, involved in all the key moments and had he played a pass a fraction sooner also have unlocked Chelsea for a second goal before half time. His eventual pass to Mo Salah saw the Egyptian slightly offside before Cody Gakpo tapped home at the back post.

That - holding onto the ball a little too long - is perhaps an area Jones can improve. But it’s easy to forget that he only turned 23 this year and already has 140 appearances for his boyhood club.

Speaking in 2021, now Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who worked with Jones in Liverpool’s academy, praised: "He is so athletic in his running and you can play him anywhere - you could play him wide in this system, you can play him in midfield - and he is so comfortable on the ball. He can play off both feet.”

“He will have the belief that he can go on and impact this team for the next 10 years or whatever it may be - he is a real talent,” added O’Neil.

Two years later, Jones is grasping his chance under Slot and showing what he can do, feeling that he is more suited to the Dutchman’s style of midfield.

The recent call-up to the England squad won’t be his last national team call-up if he keeps delivering performances like this one against Chelsea.