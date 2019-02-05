In the mag: Jadon Sancho exclusive! Plus Bale, Dzeko and Shevchenko, Winterburn One-on-One and more

This month we’ve made Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho our youngest cover star since Lionel Messi first graced the front page towards the end of 2005. Sancho may not go on to win five Ballons d’Or like Leo, but there’s no doubt that he’s the most exciting English youngster in over a decade.

He’s also one of the most enthusiastic and welcoming players we’ve ever met. He was more than happy to lark about with the assortment of retro tech we turned up with (a play on the fact that, terrifyingly, he was born in 2000), and seemed genuinely giddy at being shot for our cover.

We’ve also met a serial Champions League winner, tracked down Dutch football’s forgotten prodigy, and made Nigel Winterburn re-enact his most embarrassing moment against Paolo Di Canio...

Jadon Sancho

A year ago, Jadon Sancho was little more than a bright prospect with a handful of Dortmund games to his name. In his first major interview, European football’s most feared teenager reflects on 12 “crazy” months of wonder goals, leading the Bundesliga... and a new-found love of rotary phones.

Gareth Bale

With Real Madrid under pressure to continue their Champions League-winning hot streak, last season’s final hero is ready to prove that he can become Los Blancos’ ultimate Galactico.

Edin Dzeko

No player scored more Champions League goals in 2018 than Edin Dzeko, who fired Roma to last season’s semis with an incredible comeback against Messi & Co. Now he’s hoping to inspire more miracles at the Stadio Olimpico and break one of Francesco Totti's club records in the process.

Champions League returns

Europe’s top competition comes into its own in the knockout stages – there’s fun to be had, records to be broken and curses to banish. Oh, and there’s a great big trophy to win at the end of it, too...

How to be a caretaker

With the world's biggest clubs showing they’re happier than ever to find short-term solutions to their problems in the dugout, FFT presents a six-point plan for any aspiring interim gaffer.

QPR's FA Cup woe

In the 22 years prior to January’s Third Round clash with Leeds United, the ‘Super’ Hoops hadn’t won a single tie without the aid of a replay. In fact, the last time they did, Trevor Sinclair scored that goal against Barnsley. FFT watches to see if the magic can return to this part of west London.

Royston Drenthe

When their under-21s won the 2007 European Championship, Holland fans hoped they had unearthed the next golden generation, with Real Madrid-bound winger Royston Drenthe its poster boy. It’s safe to say things didn’t quite go to plan, but the 31-year-old is now on the comeback trail.

Football's first websites

The Premier League wasn’t the only shiny new innovation piped into UK homes in 1992. Dial-up internet allowed fans to access football via the web – starting off with Ipswich, and some biscuits...

Between The Lines

Sebastian Abreu has featured for 28 different clubs in his career, and isn’t stopping now. The Uruguayan striker shares his story with FFT and explains why he’s no more ‘Loco’ than Mick Jagger.

One-on-One: Nigel Winterburn

The former Arsenal defender reveals why he bottled it against Paolo Di Canio, why he won three league titles but only two England caps, and how he snuck chocolate past Arsene Wenger.

Upfront

Andriy Shevchenko discusses life being Ukraine manager, Denis Law lists the games that changed his life, and former Swansea showboater Lee Trundle talks text kisses and batman costumes.

Action Replay

We learn the story of Barcelona’s original Messi, Scottish war hero George Pattullo, who helped to transform the Catalan giants into legends. Plus we delve into Southampton’s programme archive, discover the bizarre history of Saint-Etienne, and remember the headline news from 1998.

The Mixer

The latest must-have gear, including a trendy Juventus jumper and perfect pint-pouring gizmo. Give it all to us!

The March 2019 issue of FourFourTwo is brought to you by Nigel Winterburn, Lee Trundle, Denis Law, Andriy Shevchenko, Lothar Matthaus, Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale, Edin Dzeko, Peter Taylor, Phil Thompson, Paul Parker, Steve McClaren, Royston Drenthe, Sebastian Abreu and John Arne Riise.

