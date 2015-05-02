Man United 0-1 WBA: What did the Red Devils do for the first time since April 1989?

Manchester United's late-season slump continued as they followed up defeats to Chelsea and Everton to lose a third straight game, against West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies won back-to-back matches at Old Trafford for the first time since 1959, winning 1-0 thanks to Jonas Olsson's goal in a smash-and-grab raid after registering just 20% possession.

Tony Pulis won't care, and neither will travelling Baggies supporters. "They parked the bus," grumbled Louis van Gaal post-match, while also admitting that his team are struggling to break down compact, defensive sides of late. His team may not quite have been found out, but in the absence of Michael Carrick this was another game in which United dominated possession without creating so much as one goal.

Robin van Persie missed a penalty in the second half, but this was the third straight game United have failed to score in - the last time they went three without scoring was back in August 2007.

That season they ended the campaign by winning the Champions League, but at the moment just qualifying for it is the priority.

After wins against Liverpool and Manchester City appeared to all but secure their place in the top four, Van Gaal's side now sit just four points above Liverpool with three games remaining, and they still have to face an Arsenal side who haven't lost a Premier League game since February.

For Pulis it was a memorable win, his first against Manchester United in 11 league attempts. Darren Fletcher, returning to his former club, will also have savoured the moment.

Match facts

Tony Pulis has beaten Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time (D1 L10).

Manchester United have lost 3 Premier League games in a row for the first time since December 2001.

The last time Man United failed to score in 3 successive games was between May and August 2007.

Man United have lost 3 league games in a row without scoring in any of the matches for the first time since April 1989.

Robin van Persie had scored each of his last 6 penalties in the Premier League prior to today's miss.

West Bromwich Albion have won successive away league top-flight games at Man United for the first time since 1959.

Man United have gone 6 games without a clean sheet in the Premier League.

Jonas Olsson registered his first Premier League goal since Boxing Day 2013 (vs Spurs).

Chris Brunt has more assists from set-pieces than any other Premier League player this season (8).

Only one day in Premier League history (5/2/2011 - eight) has ever seen more penalties awarded than today (7).

Nine per cent of the penalties (seven of 77) in the Premier League this season came today.

United had 79.9% possession in this match – the most by a side in the Premier League this season and the second highest in the PL (2003-present).

Goalkeeper Boaz Myhill has kept 3 consecutive clean sheets.

Man United have won only 6 of the 17 Premier League games that Michael Carrick hasn’t played in this season (13 wins from 18 when he has featured).

