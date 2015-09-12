Man United and Liverpool were the only Premier League sides to do what today?

A forgettable first half was followed by a memorable second as Manchester United bounced back from defeat at Swansea. Both sides managed just 3 attempts on goal between them in the opening 45 minutes, 0 of them on target, but that all changed following the restart.

Ashley Young replaced an ineffective Memphis Depay at the break and within four minutes had won a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area. Juan Mata rolled the ball into the path of Daley Blind, who beautifully curled his first-time effort into the top corner.

Man-of-the-match Blind, who made 9 ball recoveries, 8 clearances and won all 4 of his tackles, proved his worth at the opposite end as the Merseysiders improved in the second period, poking the ball off the line as Roberto Firmino looked poised to pounce. It proved a decisive interception as Joe Gomez soon fouled Ander Herrera inside the penalty area, allowing the Spaniard to emphatically convert the spot-kick.

Yet the blockbuster moments of the clash were still to come. After David de Gea had tipped Jordon Ibe's drive away, Christian Benteke's outstanding overhead kick reduced the deficit with six minutes remaining.

But any chance of a grandstand finale was snuffed out by substitute Anthony Martial. The most expensive teenager in world football, dubbed the 'new Thierry Henry', danced into the penalty area and slotted home the clincher with all the class and quality of the watching Arsenal legend in the Sky Sports studio.

Match facts

Martial scored with his first ever Premier League shot.

There was 1 minute 56 seconds between Benteke’s goal and Martial’s.

Christian Benteke has scored in his last 3 Premier League appearances against Man United, but has lost 2 and drawn 1 of these games.

Liverpool have won just 1 of their last 8 Premier League away games (D3 L4) after winning 5 of the previous 6 (D1).

Man United have won 6 of their last 8 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (L2).

David de Gea has not kept a clean sheet in any of his last 8 full 90-minute appearances for Man United in the Premier League.

Man United scored with all 3 of their shots on target.

Man United and Liverpool are the only Premier League sides to play today and not hit a shot on target in the first half.

