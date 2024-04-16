Managers who won trophies in multiple countries
These coaches all got their hands on silverware with clubs from at least two nations
Just as for players, football is a truly global game for managers. It has been for a very long time.
Not content with success in their homeland, these coaches all went and added trophies in other countries – some even on other continents.
Click the right-hand arrow above to commence the countdown!
32. Simon McMenemy
Born in Aberdeen, Simon McMenemy has had a marvellously itinerant coaching career, starting out as manager of Sussex non-Leaguers Haywards Heath Town – and making his way to Cambodia, via the Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia (where he’s also coached the national teams of both) and the Maldives.
In 2014/15, McMenemy guided Filippino outfit Loyola Meralco Sparks to the short-lived PFF National Men’s Club Championship – and two years later, he lifted the Indonesian title with Bhayangkara.
31. Luiz Felipe Scolari
Luiz Felipe Scolari is best known, of course, for coaching Brazil to victory at the 2002 World Cup – but ‘Big Phil’ has managed club sides all over the world, winning trophies in South America and Asia.
At the time of writing, the former Chelsea boss has got his hands on silverware in his native Brazil, Kuwait, Japan, Uzbekistan and China.
30. Marcello Lippi
Another World Cup-winning manager who’s lifted club trophies on multiple continents, Marcello Lippi won multiple Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League with Juventus before guiding Italy to global glory in 2006.
Six years after that triumph, he took the reins at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, steering them to three straight titles, the Chinese FA Cup and the AFC Champions League.
29. Roy Hodgson
Over the course of a managerial career lasting almost 40 years, Roy Hodgson coached teams in seven countries – and he won silverware in three of them.
Long before he was England boss, Hodgson spent a considerable amount of time in Scandinavia – most notably Sweden, where his honours included top-flight title triumphs with Halmstad and Malmo.
He later won the Swiss Super Cup with Necuhatel Xamax, then led Copenhagen to the Danish title.
28. Unai Emery
King of the Europa League, Unai Emery astonishingly won it three years running with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.
The shrewd Basque tactician then moved on to France, where he steered PSG to the 2017/18 Ligue 1 title – as well as lifting the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue twice apiece.
27. Graeme Souness
As a player, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness collected winner’s medals with clubs in England, Italy and his native Scotland; as a manager, he did so in Scotland, England and Turkey.
Souness enjoyed great success right at the beginning of his managerial career, guiding Rangers to three Scottish titles and four League Cups.
He then returned to Liverpool to win the FA Cup, before claiming the Turkish Cup with Galatasaray (and almost sparking a riot by planting a massive Gala flag on the pitch of arch-rivals Fenerbache after sealing that victory – oops).
26. John Toshack
Another man who enjoyed great success as a Liverpool player, John Toshack took his first steps in management with Swansea City – starting out as player-manager and taking them from the fourth tier to the top flight in the space of just four seasons.
The Welshman ended up coaching clubs in nine countries overall – and while his most notable honour was the 1989/90 LaLiga title as Real Madrid boss, he also won silverware in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Morocco with Besiktas, Khazar Lankaran and Wydad Casablanca respectively.
25. Rafael Benitez
A Champions League and FA Cup winner in his first two seasons at Liverpool, Rafael Benitez had previously steered Valencia to two LaLiga titles and UEFA Cup glory.
Following success in his homeland and England, the Spaniard added Italy to the list by lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and Club World Cup with Inter – and later the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia with Napoli.
Benitez claimed another continental honour by guiding Chelsea to victory in the 2012/13 Europa League, while he also oversaw Newcastle’s 2016/17 Championship title triumph.
24. Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri ensured legendary status by masterminding Leicester City’s fairytale 2015/16 Premier League title win – but the affable Italian has lifted trophies in his homeland, France and Spain, too.
A second-tier title winner at Monaco and Fiorentina – where he also won the Coppa Italia – Ranieri guided Valencia to Copa del Rey glory, as well as picking up the Intertoto Cup and Super Cup.
23. Thomas Tuchel
A title winner in France with PSG and his native Germany with Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel’s greatest success came as Chelsea boss.
The towering tactician took charge of the Blues in January 2021; within three months, he had secured their second Champions League crown – which he followed up with victory in the Super Cup and Club World Cup.
22. Manuel Pellegrini
The man behind Manchester City’s 2013/14 Premier League victory, Manuel Pellegrini has also got his hands on silverware throughout the Spanish-speaking world – beginning with Universidad Catolica in his native Chile back in the early 90s.
He went on to win league titles in Ecuador and Argentina, as well as the Intertoto Cup (remember that) with Villarreal and, after his time at City, the Copa del Rey with Real Betis.
21. Terry Venables
Terry Venables will always be remembered as ‘El Tel’, earning the nickname during his successful stint as Barcelona boss – which yielded the 1984/85 LaLiga title, the Catalan giants’ first for more than a decade.
After returning to England, Venables – who famously coached his country to the semi-finals of Euro 96 – won the 1990/91 FA Cup with Tottenham, having lifted the Second Division title with both Crystal Palace and QPR early in his managerial career.
20. Artur Jorge
Manager of Porto as they were crowned European champions for the first time in 1986/87, Artur Jorge was one of the finest coaches of the 80s and early 90s.
In addition to that continental triumph, he oversaw three league title victories and two Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) successes – before winning titles in France and Saudi Arabia with PSG and Al Hilal respectively, and the Russian Super Cup with CSKA Moscow.
19. Guus Hiddink
As first full seasons in management go, Guus Hiddink’s wasn’t too bad: he guided PSV to the 1987/88 treble – having sealed their first of three straight Eredivisie titles after taking the reins midway through the previous campaign (he added three more in his second spell in the early 00s).
Hiddink would ultimately spend most of his coaching career in international football – taking his native Netherlands and South Korea to the semi-finals of successive World Cups – but he did manage to squeeze in an FA Cup victory during his 2009 stint as Chelsea interim boss.
18. Stefan Kovacs
In charge for the second two of Ajax’s three straight European Cup triumphs at the start of the 70s, Romanian Stefan Kovacs was one of the standout managers of his era.
A title and cup winner back home with Steaua Bucuresti, Kovacs achieved the equivalent at Ajax and later lifted the Greek Cup with Panathinaikos.
17. Fabio Capello
A Serie A champion as a player and manager with AC Milan, Fabio Capello also brought Champions League success to the Rossoneri.
The no-nonsense Italian later led Roma to the Scudetto, as well as claiming the LaLiga title in both of his spells in charge of Real Madrid.
He would have had two Serie A crowns to his name as Juventus boss, too, but they were revoked amid the Calciopoli scandal.
16. Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini’s 2011/12 Premier League triumph with Manchester City will always be his most memorable – it saw City crowned champions of England for the first time in 44 years – but the suave Italian had already got his hands on three (successive) Serie A titles with Inter Milan prior to that.
At Inter, Mancini also lifted the Coppa Italia – just as he had as manager of Fiorentina and Lazio – and, after leaving City, he steered Galatasaray to Turkish Cup glory.
He then went and topped it all off by winning Euro 2020 with Italy.
15. Otmar Hitzfeld
Otmar Hitzfeld belongs to a select group of managers who have lifted the Champions League with multiple clubs, claiming the famous trophy with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in 1997 and 2001 respectively.
Prior to those landmark triumphs, the German – who also steered both Dortmund and Bayern to multiple Bundesliga titles – had coached Grasshopper and Aarau in Switzerland, winning the Swiss Cup with both and the Swiss Super League with the former.
14. Johan Cruyff
One of the greatest players of all time, Johan Cruyff didn’t fare too badly after hanging up his boots and moving into management, either.
The enormously influential former Netherlands captain won silverware with the two clubs which defined his career, Ajax and Barcelona, enjoying his biggest coaching success by lifting the 1991/92 European Cup with the latter – a triumph which came amid a run of four consecutive LaLiga titles.
13. Bobby Robson
Much-loved wherever he went, Sir Bobby Robson won trophies with four clubs in four countries. He started out with the Texaco Cup at Ipswich Town – before enjoying rather more notable successes in the FA Cup and UEFA Cup.
After an eight-year spell as England boss, Robson returned to club management with PSV, winning back-to-back league titles – a feat he repeated at his next club, Sporting Lisbon.
A true legend of the game, he lifted his last silverware with Barcelona in the form of the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and Cup Winners’ Cup.
12. Rinus Michels
The father of ‘Total Football’, Rinus Michels first took charge of hometown club Ajax – where he spent his entire playing career – in 1965; within six years, he had led them to four Eredivisie titles, three KNVB (Dutch) Cups and the European Cup.
Undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, Michels later tasted LaLiga and Copa del Rey success with Barcelona – where, just as at Ajax, he linked up with Johan Cruyff – won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) as manager of Koln.
11. Giovanni Trapattoni
The most decorated Italian manager of all time, Giovanni got his hands on 21 trophies with clubs in four different countries.
‘Il Trap’ won the vast majority of those in his homeland – guiding Juventus to every major honour available, including the European Cup, and Inter Milan to the Serie A title and UEFA Cup – but he also guided Bayern Munich, Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg to domestic championships.
10. Helenio Herrera
Helenio Herrera’s ‘Grande Inter’ are rightly regarded as one of the finest teams of all time – they won three Serie A titles, and successive European Cups and Intercontinental Cups under his stewardship – but the legendary Argentine achieved plenty more success besides.
Herrera’s managerial career lasted the best part of 40 years – during which other highlights included back-to-back LaLiga titles with both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and Coppa Italia victory with Roma.
9. Bela Guttmann
Another absolutely iconic manager of the mid-20 century, Bela Guttmann famously guided Benfica to consecutive European Cups in 1961 and 1962 – having already won Portuguese titles with them and Porto, and clinched the title with Ujpest in his native Hungary.
A survivor of the Holocasut, Guttmann’s success didn’t end at Benfica: he continued his coaching journey in South America, getting his hands on the Uruguayan title as Penarol boss, and later lifted the Greek Cup at Panathinaikos.
8. Louis van Gaal
Firstly, can we hear it for Louis van Gaal’s full name: Aloysius Paulus Maria van Gaal. Secondly, let’s marvel at his managerial record: 20 trophies with five clubs in three countries. Not too shabby.
An Amsterdam native, Van Gaal memorably steered a youthful Ajax side to 1994/95 Champions League glory – having won the UEFA Cup there three years earlier.
An Eredivisie champion with Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, Van Gaal also won titles in Spain and Germany as boss of Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively – and later the 2015/16 FA Cup with Manchester United.
7. Arsene Wenger
We all know Arsene Wenger won multiple Premier League titles at Arsenal – completing an unbeaten season with the 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ – as well as seven FA Cups – but the revolutionary French coach had picked up trophies before his switch to England.
A league and Coupe de France winner with Monaco, Wenger arrived at Arsenal off the back of a short spell in charge of Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus – where he lifted the Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup.
6. Jurgen Klopp
Up there with the very best managers in the game, Jurgen Klopp won it all during his nine years at Liverpool, clinching the club’s sixth Champions League and delivering their long-awaited first ever Premier League title.
But the grinning German was only building on the success he’d tasted at Borussia Dortmund – who he led to consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal. BOOM!
5. Ernst Happel
Few managers have won silverware on as widespread a scale as Ernst Happel. The Austrian icon claimed league titles and domestic cups in his homeland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, he coached two clubs to European Cup glory: Feyenoord in 1969/70 and Hamburg in 1982/83 (reaching the final as manager of Club Brugge in between). A solid effort!
4. Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson’s haul of 13 Premier League titles will probably never be matched, but Manchester United’s inimitable, 1998/99 treble-winning boss – who also brought the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Cup Winners’ Cup, Club World Cup and more to Old Trafford – enjoyed his fair share of success back home in Scotland as an emerging manager.
A second-tier champion with St. Mirren, Fergie greatly enhanced his reputation at Aberdeen, where his honours included three Scottish titles (the last, in 1984/85, was the last won by a club other than Celtic or Rangers) and the 1982/83 Cup Winners’ Cup.
3. Jose Mourinho
A title winner in his native Portugal, England, Italy and Spain and a European champion with two clubs – Porto and Inter Milan – Jose Mourinho well and truly lived up to his self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ tag.
The man who oversaw Chelsea’s first two Premier League triumphs (adding a third in his second spell at Stamford Bridge), Mourinho has also claimed silverware with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma and is among the most decorated managers in history.
2. Pep Guardiola
Firmly in the conversation over who is the greatest manager of all time, Pep Guardiola’s coaching career has been a constant pursuit of success.
It started at Barcelona – where he secured three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, among other honours, in the space of just five years – and continued at Bayern Munich – where he added three Bundesliga titles.
But the Catalan genius reached new levels of greatness with Manchester City, where he clinched his second treble in 2022/23 (having achieved the feat with Barca in 2008/09).
1. Carlo Ancelotti
The first manager to win the Champions League four times – twice with AC Milan then twice more with Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti knows what it takes to secure the biggest silverware.
If you’re looking for further evidence, ‘Don Carlo’ was also the first coach to clinch the title in all of Europe’s top five leagues – doing so in Italy with Milan, England with Chelsea, France with PSG, Germany with Bayern Munich and Spain with Real. Top that.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...