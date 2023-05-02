Manchester City vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Wednesday May 3, 8pm BST

Manchester City have kicked on recently, winning nine straight matches in the Premier League and going unbeaten in all competitions since the Manchester derby in January. Now the top spot in the league is finally theirs, is there any chance they will slip up before the end of the season?

Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland shows no sign of slowing down his alarming scoring rate – but with two games in hand, will Pep Guardiola's side have half an eye on the upcoming Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid?

West Ham will certainly hope so. They may well be in 15th but that four point gap to the relegation zone is not enough of a buffer to feel safe just yet. Back-to-back league defeats have seen Wolves and Bournemouth climb above them, and they can't afford to let their own upcoming European semi distract them from the business of Premier League survival.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne could both be available for selection for Manchester City, although one is likelier than the other. Ake appears to have recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered against Bayern Munich, and returned to training on Monday.

De Bruyne was missing at the weekend and faces a late fitness test if he is to be back in contention.

Gianluca Scamacca is out for West Ham, and Kurt Zouma may also be out of action after picking up an ankle injury against Crystal Palace.

Form

Manchester City: WWWWW

West Ham: LLWDW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Manchester City vs West Ham.

Stadium

Manchester City vs West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 3 in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

