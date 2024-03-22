Manchester United manager was my dream: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that a career in management was his childhood dream, rather than playing professionally.

Solskjaer followed a stellar playing career with a two-year spell in charge of Manchester United, fulfilling a lifelong ambition.

The Norwegian hero spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player, famously scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Solskjaer described how his goal of becoming Manchester United manager was realised thanks to his ambitious mindset.

“I’m stupid but also confident. I had in my contract with Molde that if Man United asked me to be manager, I was allowed to go for free. Nobody thought that was going to happen so they signed it, but it did happen."

Solskjaer's passion for management stretches back to his childhood.

“I’ve always been a Football Manager guy, not a FIFA guy," he explained.

"Always played the manager games and not the playing ones as a kid. Management was more my dream. I’ve always been fascinated by picking teams, buying players, selling players and my dream was to be Man United manager."

"Of course," he added. "You prefer to be a player because you’re young and fit and can run around, plus you only have to concentrate on looking after yourself and being a good team-mate.

Solskjaer's time in charge of Molde saw him manage a young Erling Haaland prior to his move to RB Salzburg. (Image credit: PA)

“When you’re the manager, every single player, staff member and fan is your responsibility.

"It’s a lot more stressful and takes its toll. It’s 24/7, your phone is on and everyone can call you. Players have problems, staff have problems, the media is against you, yet to have that pressure is a privilege.

"It comes with being at the biggest club. But it’s still the second best job after being a player.”

