Manchester United to get rid of key player for FREE - as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans squad overhaul: report

Manchester United are willing to let a key player leave upon the expiry of their contract in the summer, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make big changes within the squad.

While Erik ten Hag's job security is currently uncertain, a number of other players within the Manchester United team will also be fretting over their futures as a squad overhaul looks likely this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat's loan expiry will see him leave in the summer, while Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are also out of contract. That won't be the extent of the departures at Old Trafford, however, with one key player's deal not going to be renewed.

Ten Hag's future is currently unclear (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United are yet to offer Raphael Varane a new contract, with negotiations between the club and player non-existent.

As a result, Varane will be free to depart Old Trafford in the summer, with the three-year deal he signed when arriving from Real Madrid for £41m in 2021 set to expire at the end of the season.

While the Frenchman is currently free to discuss his future with clubs outside of England, it seems like Varane is still concentrating on the remainder of the campaign before deciding what's next for him. Romano suggests that there are suitors across Europe and Saudi Arabia interested in him, with it increasingly unlikely he'll extend with Manchester United.

Manchester United aren't expected to offer Varane a new deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve also had many questions about Raphael Varane. We’ve had many rumours about him receiving a new contract proposal, but this is not my understanding. From what I’m told, Varane has not received a single contract proposal and there is no negotiation with Man United,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what will happen in the next months, but if there is no change he will leave as a free agent because his contract is expiring.

"I expect Varane to have many options in Europe and in Saudi, for sure. He will take his time over his future, but at current stages it looks unlikely for Varane to stay at Manchester United.”

