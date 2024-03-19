Christian Eriksen: 'I am unhappy with my situation at Manchester United'

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is “not happy” with his situation at Old Trafford.

Currently on international duty with Denmark, the midfielder admitted that his lack of playing time is frustrating him. Eriksen has been sidelined in recent months following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park.

With countryman Thomas Gravesen criticising him recently in a rant, Eriksen has fired back, with comments which may upset Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.



"I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it's not something that keeps me up at night,” Eriksen told Tipsbladet.

“The team is performing, and I must respect the role you have alongside. For my part, it has been about working hard and focusing on being fresh for every game, and I am. It is easier now to accept my role than it would have been before.

"I have had a conversation with Erik (ten Hag) about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible, but I am available and need to be available for the team, which I am and always will be."



"He said it was the team he had chosen, and Kobbie (Mainoo) is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places, which is expected when playing for a top club. There is great competition within the team."

