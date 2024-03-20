Former Chelsea manager in line to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich: report

Bayern Munich are targeting a former Chelsea manager to replace Thomas Tuchel at the helm, with the German boss set to depart the club at the end of the season.

Following three straight defeats in a row, Tuchel and Bayern Munich mutually agreed in February to part ways following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation about who will replace the German boss.

Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with the role, though Liverpool seem like the frontrunners in negotiations for the Bayer Leverkusen manager. As a result, Bayern have started looking elsewhere, and reports suggest they have settled on a high-profile ex-Chelsea gaffer.

Tuchel and Conte clashed last season on the touchline (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Antonio Conte has emerged as the priority target for Bayern Munich, with the Italian out of work since leaving Tottenham Hotspur a year ago.

Conte has never managed outside of Italy or England during his 19-year managerial career, though that could be set to change as he eyes a return to an elite European club. Things ended acrimoniously at Spurs, however, as he blamed the hierarchy for the lack of trophies and success.

"Tottenham's story is this," Conte said after a 3-3 draw with Southampton. "Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something, but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay[s] here?"

Conte hasn't managed since leaving Spurs a year ago (Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

But Conte already has familiar faces at Bayern to ease him into his potential new role, with Harry Kane and Eric Dier - if the club makes his move permanent - already in Bavaria.

The report suggests that Conte is now the "priority" for Bayern Munich, though negotiations are not expected to be simple. With Bayern's hierarchy holding a lot of power over the direction and transfers at the club, Conte might have to relinquish some of the control he often demands wherever he's working.

The latest developments in the managerial saga could mean that Alonso is nearing a move to Liverpool in the summer, too, though there's potential he chooses to stay at Leverkusen for another year before making a decision on his future.

