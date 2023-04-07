Manchester United v Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United v Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 12.30pm BST

Manchester United v Everton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United v Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Everton is on BT Sport in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United’s top four push continues with the visit of relegation-battling Everton in the opening game of the weekend in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side leapt above Tottenham into fourth place with a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday that extended their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 24 games.

Everton have hit a good run recently, boosting their survival hopes with three draws and a win in their last four outings, but they remain in a precarious position as they’re only above the drop zone on goal difference.

This is the third meeting between these sides this season; United won 2-1 at Goodison Park in October in the league, before knocking the Toffees out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 home victory in January.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Casemiro sits out the fourth and final game of his suspension, while Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are injured. Luke Shaw will need assessed.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was handed a three-match ban in Everton’s last game against Spurs for clawing at Harry Kane’s face, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend are on the treatment table.

Form

Manchester United: WLWWD

Everton: DDWDL

Referee

Michael Oliver is the referee for Manchester United v Everton.

Stadium

Manchester United v Everton will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Everton is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.