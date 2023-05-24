Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Thursday May 25, 8pm BST

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Chelsea is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester United need just a point from their final two games to confirm Champions League football qualification as Erik Ten Hag's first season in charge comes to a close.

With both remaining Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will be confident of getting the job done, and they would be forgiven for having half an eye on next week's FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City.

It has been a much more disappointing season for Chelsea, who will finish the season with their worst-ever Premier League points total and a bottom-half place.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are both out for Manchester United, but Marcus Rashford – named by FourFourTwo this week as one of the best Premier League players this season – is likely to be available.

Chelsea have – deep breath – Benoit Badiashile, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Marcus Bettinelli in the treatment room.

Form

Manchester United: WWLLW

Chelsea: LDWLL

Referee

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Assistants: Ian Hussin and Richard West

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor is the fourth official

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Stadium

Old Trafford will be played at Old Traffford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Chelsea kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday May 25 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.