Chelsea in serious danger of recording worst-ever Premier League finish as winless run continues

Chelsea are sleepwalking their way towards their worst-ever Premier League points finish in the Premier League era, with further damning statistics highlighting just how poorly the Blues have performed this season.

After losing 3-1 away to Arsenal on Tuesday night, Chelsea's winless run of games continues. They have failed to pick up a win in their last seven league games as a result of that match, the last three points Chelsea picked up coming on March 11, when they beat Leicester City 3-1.

Currently on 39 points and 12th in the table, Chelsea still have five games remaining to ensure this campaign doesn't become the worst in the club's Premier League history. Those five matches are against Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, meaning that possibility isn't a foregone conclusion.

Chelsea's worst Premier League season came in 1993/94, when they finished 14th with 51 points across a 42-game campaign. In total, they earned just 1.2 points per game.

Their current points per game this season? 1.2.

With Frank Lampard in charge and a disjointed, disillusioned squad, it's difficult to see how Chelsea will even manage to pick up a win between now and the end of the season, let alone the six needed to at least continue that same, drab points per game record.

What's worse, the Blues have found the net just 31 times this season across 33 games, by far and away the fewest amount of goals they've scored in the past 31 seasons. Their previous lowest total came in 1995/96, when they managed just 46 goals - you'd be hard-pressed to find a Chelsea fan confident their misfiring forward line will bag 15 times in the remaining matches.

Due to their lack of coherence in front of goal, Chelsea's goal difference could potentially be the worst in the club's Premier League history, too. Fortunately the defence hasn't conceded too often, relatively speaking - just 38 times - meaning they're only on -7.

The only other time Chelsea have ended a Premier League season with a negative goal difference came in the first three campaigns of the restructured league, posting tallies of -3, -4 and -5.

Compounding matters further, Chelsea could well accumulate their fewest wins in 2022/23. With just ten this season, Lampard's side need two to match the club's current worst showing in the Premier League era, while three more losses - they have 14 at the moment - would represent the joint-most for the club as well.

Oh, and don't forget the fact the club have spent over £600 million on new signings in the past two transfer windows, figures they certainly weren't even close to in the early '90s, when the club endured its most difficult spell in the Premier League.