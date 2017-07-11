Marc Albrighton is on fire for Leicester City in pre-season training

IN OTHER NEWS... San Jose Earthquakes concede desperately unfortunate own goal in the US Open Cup Real Madrid's new signing Theo Hernandez struggles with keepy-uppies

With Leicester's first Premier League match not until Friday, August 11 against Arsenal, you would expect a squad to suffer from a bit of pre-season rustiness at this stage, with most players not returning from their holidays until the start of July.

Well, at this precise moment, Albrighton arguably looks like the best player in the world with some of the goals he has been pulling off in the Foxes' training sessions at their pre-season boot camp in Austria.

On Monday, the former Aston Villa winger completely destroyed Christian Fuchs with a deft backheel through his legs before curling the ball into the top corner with the outside of his right boot. If that wasn't good enough, he wowed onlookers by converting another outside-of-the-boot strike on Tuesday in a small-sided match.

He's done it again!Marc Albrighton scored another superb goal in training yesterday. Which one's your favourite? July 11, 2017

Get him in your Fantasy Football sides now, ladies and gentleman. Marc is hungry for goals.

