Real Madrid's new signing Theo Hernandez struggles with keepy-uppies

Hernandez was officially confirmed as a Real Madrid player on Monday in a €20m transfer, becoming the first player in 17 years to make the switch from cross-city rivals Atletico.

It's customary at Madrid that when you are unveiled you do a few keepy-uppies to impress the fans. Unfortunately, Hernandez clearly hadn't been practicing much beforehand as he could only comfortably complete four before losing control of the ball.

The French left-back didn't let that faze him though, as the 19-year-old appeared delighted to become a galactico.

"I am thrilled and very happy to be at the best club in the world," he told reporters.

"I thank the fans for all the support they are giving me. Various teams wanted me but the best option was to go to Madrid to keep growing."

