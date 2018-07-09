Mario Mandzukic spends £3,000 on drinks for fans who watched Croatia vs Russia

Many from the town - which has a population of around 60,000 - congregated in main square on Saturday evening to watch Croatia reach the World Cup semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory over Russia, and the 32-year-old forward rewarded them all for getting behind the national team.

According to Radio Slavonija, the Juventus striker made the grand gesture of settling the bill which amounted to 25,000 Croatian Kuna (approximately €3,377) at the Brot Fortress fan park.

A fine deed, certainly, but he may be in for a very hefty tab should Croatia overcome England and reach their first ever World Cup final.

