Sources close to Swansea loanee Josh McEachran have relayed his disappointment at learning that recent transfer rumours linking him to a summer move were in fact a series of half-stifled sneezes.

Chelsea sent the England Under-21 star out on loan to Swansea in search of first-team football, but McEachran has struggled to get his awkward, guttural name on the teamsheet.

And while McEachran remains highly rated within the game, sources close to the downbeat starlet suggest he was devastated to discover that a recent transfer rumour was in fact caused by a synaptic release.

For a brief moment, McEachran thought he was on his way to Old Trafford

McEachranÃ¢ÂÂs agency Key Sports are refusing to panic, insisting that while a significant percentage of apparent McEachran mentions are false alarms, some people do know who he is.

The confusion may not be a bad thing for McEachran. In 2008, Arsene Wenger famously signed Francis Coquelin while attempting to order a main course in a restaurant in Brittany.

