Messi's perfect ending, Scaloni success for Argentina and France's future: Five takeaways from day 29 of World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 is over and the tournament ended in epic fashion as Argentina edged out France on penalties following an incredible 3-3 draw.

Argentina looked to be in complete control as they led 2-0 through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria with just over 10 minutes remaining, but two goals in the space of 90 seconds from Kylian Mbappe forced extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi put Argentina back in front in extra time, only for Mbappe to level again from the spot and there were chances for both teams right at the end.

But it was left to penalties and Argentina prevailed to win their first World Cup since 1986. Here, a look at the major talking points from day 29 of Qatar 2022:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years ago, the chance of Lionel Messi winning the World Cup seemed small. At Russia 2018, Argentina lost 4-3 to France and went out of the tournament in the last 16. But it was a calamitous campaign for Jorge Sampaoli's side.

Messi had not even won a trophy with Argentina's senior side at that point, although he had claimed an Olympic gold medal and an Under-20 World Cup win earlier in his career.

The arrival of Lionel Scaloni as coach changed everything. Last year's Copa America win ended that long wait for an international trophy with Argentina's senior side and a 36-game unbeaten run ahead of this World Cup saw the Albiceleste arrive as pre-tournament favourites.

Defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match was unlucky but also seemed to heighten the team's focus. It was knockout football from that moment on and Argentine did not disappoint.

Leo led Argentina in each game, in a way it was often suggested he could not, and now holds the game's greatest prize. It is the perfect ending, a fitting finale, to an incredible career.

He has hundreds of goals and assists, plus numerous league titles, four Champions Leagues, seven Ballons d'Or, a Copa America and now a World Cup among an array of collective and individual titles. There is nothing left. He has officially completed football.

Scaloni a happy 'accident' for Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Scaloni was appointed as Argentina coach on an interim basis along with Pablo Aimar after Russia 2018, having worked as Jorge Sampaoli's assistant.

He was then kept on until the 2019 Copa America, largely because Argentina's Football Assocation (AFA) was broke.

The late Diego Maradona described him as a 'good guy' but added: "He can't even direct traffic."

However, the signs were positive as Argentina finished third at the Copa in 2019 and were unfortunate as they lost out to Brazil in the semi-finals.

Copa America success followed last year and now he has led Argentina to the biggest prize of all. After years of searching high and low for the right coach, they stumbled across him almost by accident. What a story.

Mbappe looks like Messi's heir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe can count himself extremely unlucky. The PSG forward scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final and still ended up on the losing side.

The 23-year-old had to be consoled after the match by French president Emmanuel Macron and his disappointment was understandable after he did all he could to keep his side in the final.

But Mbappe should not be too disheartened. The former Monaco forward ended the tournament with seven goals and also claimed the Golden Boot. Four years ago, he won the trophy at 19. He can go on to dominate football for the next decade and with his PSG team-mate Lionel Messi winding down at the age of 35, he looks like the Argentine's heir.

France will be a force but might need a change

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France coach Didier Deschamps said he will speak to the French Football Federation about his future following Sunday's World Cup final defeat to Argentina on penalties.

Deschamps has done a fine job in his 10 years in charge, taking Les Bleus to four finals in that time. Under the former midfielder, France won the last World Cup and the UEFA Nations League last year, while they were beaten in the final of Euro 2016 and again at Qatar 2022.

France were missing a host of players through injury in this World Cup, including Christopher Nkunku, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba. Even so, they still came within a whisker of winning the trophy.

Their future looks promising, with or without Deschamps in charge, but after 10 years it might be time for a change. And a certain Zinedine Zidane is available...

This was surely the best World Cup final ever

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While World Cups are usually fun, finals can often by cagey and tight as the two teams look to give little away. This match was not like that at all.

Granted, for almost 80 minutes this was an extremely one-sided contest. But from the moment France sprang into life with two goals in the space of 90 seconds, it turned into an epic encounter.

The final 10 minutes plus extra time and penalties produced extraordinary drama as Argentina and France went toe to toe for the trophy.

Argentina led 2-0. Out of nothing, France scored twice to make it 2-2 late on. The Albiceleste then went ahead again in extra time, only to be pegged back once more. And both teams had chances to win it before the penalties. It was incredible viewing and we are unlikely to witness another World Cup final like it in our lifetimes.