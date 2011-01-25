Might Mourinho look to Adebayor to help shift his Madrid misery?

First off, LLL must deal with the formalities by wishing a very happy Enrique Cerezo Day to all those readers lucky enough to be dodging hurricanes and gangland drug-trafficking motorboat gun battles in Miami.

Ã¢ÂÂWhatwiththewhonow?Ã¢ÂÂ may the instant response from the very same readers unaware of such an historic occasion, but it seems that this fine city in the US of A has chosen to celebrate the other side of the AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid presidentÃ¢ÂÂs professional life - the side that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt involve firing coaches, being oddly squat or flapping his trap about the clubÃ¢ÂÂs woes at every opportunity.

Enrique CerezoÃ¢ÂÂs day job is as a film producer, so the good people of Miami are flying the Rojiblanco bigwig over to celebrate his laudable career producing masterpieces such as The Revenge of Ira Vamp, Franky Banderas and How to be Unfaithful and Enjoy It, which may or may not be a self-study on CerezoÃ¢ÂÂs working relationship with his various managers.

Ã¢ÂÂIt will be a great day where I can forget everything that is happening in Spain,Ã¢ÂÂ chuckled the proud Cerezo.



Oh Jose, will you ever find true happiness...?



Aside from covering this big news in Spain and wondering how Real Zaragoza have signed a player on loan when they canÃ¢ÂÂt even pay the ones theyÃ¢ÂÂve got already, the countryÃ¢ÂÂs sporting press is dominated by the Copa del Rey semi-final clashes on Wednesday, well, one of them anyway - more on that nearer the time - and JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs future at the Santiago Bernabeu.



ThatÃ¢ÂÂs certainly the preoccupation for Barcelona-based Sport, the poor manÃ¢ÂÂs Andrex, whose front page trumpets the news that the search has already begun for The Special OneÃ¢ÂÂs special successor with candidates who will themselves be fired in about a yearÃ¢ÂÂs time including Rafa BenÃÂ­tez, Carlo Ancelotti, MÃÂ­chel and Laurent Blanc.

Ã¢ÂÂIf the disaster is total, no league, no cup and no Champions League, Florentino will open the door to the Portuguese to leave and negotiate an exit,Ã¢ÂÂ predicts Josep MarÃÂ­a Casanovas.

Marca and AS have both stuck a muscle-ripping, super buff image of Emmanuel Adebayor on their front pages with the two papers united in the notion that Manchester City striker is the new target for Madrid and Mourinho now that Ruud Van NistelrooyÃ¢ÂÂs move from Hamburg appears to be as lost as a sensible thought in GutiÃ¢ÂÂs brain.

LLL is hoping that this particular transfer takes place - Ã¢ÂÂthe Julien Faubert moveÃ¢ÂÂ as it should be perhaps be called - just so it can read MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs editorial frothing over the former Arsenal man as a team player who fits the fine values carried in the white shirt of Madrid.



AS also reports that MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs dislike of his director general has stretched to banning Jorge Valdano from the Santiago Bernabeu dressing rooms both before and after games. After all, the club already has one unwanted, pointless figure ambling about the place, although to be fair the Frenchman did manage to score on Sunday...