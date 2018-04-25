Mohamed Salah might be honoured with plot of land in Mecca

What a couple of weeks it's been for Mohamed Salah: first the PFA Player of the Year award, then his talismanic performance against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday night.

And now he's set to be honoured with a plot of land in Mecca, according to Saudi news outlet Sabq.

Naturally, Salah is enormously popular back in Egypt – never more so than after scoring the penalty which took them to this summer's World Cup finals.

On Monday, Fahd Al-Rowky – vice president of the local municipality in Mecca – announced his intention to honour the Liverpool forward.

"There are several choices about giving this piece of land," he told Sabq. "The way to go will be determined by captain Mohamed Salah as well as the Saudi system.

"If the Saudi system allows the land to be owned by Salah, he will be given a piece of land in holy Mecca outside Haram. The other option will be to have a mosque built on the land in his name."

This isn't just a reward for success, though: Rowky has stressed that while Salah's talent makes him an ambassador, his manners, public personality and many charitable acts also allow him to serve as a fine messenger for Islam in the UK.

See also...

Chelsea completely ignore Football League relegation

Leeds announce pre-season trip to... er, Myanmar

In Other News...