Montpellier's misspelled shirts to be worn by high school teams in Montpelier, Vermont

If you missed it last week, the 2010/11 Ligue 1 champions made the cumbersome blunder of misspelling their own name on the crest of their new shirts.

But they shan't be laid to waste: Montpellier and the city's mayor confirmed via Twitter that they'd sent the faulty jerseys to the actual place called Montpelier – the capital of US state Vermont.

Montpellier contacted the city to let their officials know about the gift on Thursday morning, and the goodwill gesture has generated plenty of support from both sides of the Atlantic.

According to Associated Press, the shirts will be sent specifically to the city's high school on a loan deal, before possibly being sold on to members of the community.

Matt Link, Montpelier High School athletic director, said they are in the early planning stages of holding an event with the school’s girls and boys soccer teams wearing the jerseys.

“We have nice things for our students here but certainly not the level of professional jerseys,” he said. “I’m sure the kids will be ecstatic.”

