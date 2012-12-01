Muller and Messi's Golden Years: A graphical representation

The Flea jumps over the Bomber: Leo Messi has overtaken Gerd Muller's record for goals in a calendar year. We looked into the two remarkable years and found some eyebrow-raising statistics Ã¢ÂÂ like how Messi scores more doubles than singles, but Muller bagged more hat-tricks; how Muller was better in spring and Messi in autumn; and why international teams feared them...

UPDATE, Sunday 16 December: Yet another double for Messi means we've tweaked the stats once more. We'll be needing a new set of crayons for Christmas.



Research by Andrew Murray with Joshua Smith and Will Taylor

