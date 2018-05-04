Mystery set of unused Euro 96 tickets withdrawn from auction as original owner claims they were stolen

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel earlier this week, a man in Stoke-on-Trent had discovered tickets to every Euro '96 game – originally valued at £1,680 – in an old suitcase.

The complete discovered haul was set to be auctioned off in Derbyshire.

But Ben Edwards, whose name was on all of the tickets, has revealed they were stolen from his home almost four years after he'd printed them out as souvenirs after the tournament.

Edwards worked for Synchro Systems in Newcastle-under-Lyme, who printed and distributed the tickets for the European competition.

After finding out the tickets had been located, the 40-year-old claims they were taken alongside some other possessions when he moved house in 2000.

"It brought back a load of memories," he told BBC Sport. "It was a good summer. I was just 18, old enough for the pub, [Euro '96] was big for the country and for the company.

"I never thought I'd see them again... I reported them stolen but nothing came of it."

Edwards says he would like his stash back to pass down to his son.

