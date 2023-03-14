Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt live stream and match preview, Wednesday 15 March, 8pm GMT

High-flying Napoli are in a strong position ahead of the visit of Eintracht Frankfurt as both teams target a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The runaway Serie A leaders are aiming to win their first league title in 33 years this season and put together a memorable European run to go with it.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are at home for the second leg and begin with a 2-0 advantage from the first meeting, when Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored in a game that also saw Randal Kolo Muani sent off.

Napoli bounced back from just their second league defeat of the season against Lazio by beating Atalanta 2-0 on Saturday to go 18 points clear on top, while Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Stuttgart and are winless in their last four games.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Napoli’s only doubts are around the fitness of Giacomo Raspadori and Hirving Lozano, who are both struggling with muscular problems.

Kolo Muani is suspended for Frankfurt, who are also without the injured Eric Ebimbe and Jesper Lindstrom and have doubts over the fitness of Djibril Sow and Ansgar Knauff.

Form

Napoli: WLWWW

Eintracht Frankfurt: DDLLW

Referee

Anthony Taylor of England is the referee for Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt.

Stadium

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Kick-off and channel

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 15 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

