Nations which won Olympic medals in football

Neymar and his Brazil team-mates celebrate with their gold medals after winning the men's football tournament at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The Olympics began in Athens in 1896 and football was introduced as an official sport at the Games four years later.

Every edition of the Games since has featured football, apart from the 1932 competition.

Most of those have hosted just a men's tournament, with women's football not introduced until the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Here, a look at the nations which have won Olympic medals in football, men and women, since the first ball was kicked in 1900...

33. South Korea

South Korea players celebrate their second goal in the bronze medal match at the 2012 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korea ended Great Britain's hopes of a medal in men's football at the 2012 Olympics in London, edging out Stuart Pearce's side on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals.

Beaten 3-0 by Brazil in Manchester in the semi-finals, the Koreans defeated Japan 2-0 in the bronze match in Cardiff to take home their first ever Olympic football medal.

32. West Germany

West Germany score a penalty against Tunisia at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990, with appearances in the final in 1982 and 1986 before competing again as a unified nation from 1992.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the West Germans won just one Olympic medal in football. It came in 1988 as Franz Beckenbauer's side lost to Brazil on penalties in the last four, but went on to beat Italy 3-0 in the bronze medal match. Jurgen Klinsmann scored the team's first goal against the Azzurri and two years later, the West Germans won the World Cup in Italy.

31. Chile

Ivan Zamorano celebrates after scoring for Chile against USA in the bronze medal match at the 2000 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chile's only Olympic medal in football came in 2000, when the South Americans topped their group and beat Nigeria 4-1 in the quarter-finals, before losing narrowly to eventual winners Cameroon in the last four.

In the bronze medal match, Chile beat the United States 2-0. The great Ivan Zamorano netted both and finished as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals.

30. Ghana

Ghana players receive their bronze medals for football at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghana topped a group featuring Australia, Mexico and Denmark in the men's football tournament at the 1992 Olympics and went on to beat Paraguay after extra time in the last eight.

Beaten by hosts Spain in the semi-finals, the West Africans edged out Australia in a 1-0 victory to claim the bronze medal at Camp Nou.

29. China

China players celebrate a goal against Brazil in the semi-finals of the women's football tournament at the 1996 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the first ever women's football tournament in the Olympics, China went all the way to the final after topping their group and then beating Brazil 3-2 in the last four.

China and the United States had drawn 0-0 in the group stages, but the USA came out on top when the two teams met again in the final, winning the inaugural women's final 2-1 to take gold as the Chinese claimed silver in Athens, Georgia.

28. Paraguay

Paraguay players line up behind their national flag ahead of their Olympic football final against Argentina in August 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paraguay won silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, beating Japan, Ghana and Italy to top their group before victories over South Korea and Iraq in the knockout stages.

Up against Argentina in the final, the Paraguayans were edged out by a Carlos Tevez goal but took home the silver, their first ever – and ahead of the 2024 Games, the nation's only – Olympic medal.

27. Austria

Italy take on Austria at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was huge controversy at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin as Austria were beaten 4-2 by Peru, but demanded a rematch after Peruvian fans had stormed the field and because they alleged the pitch had not been up to standard. It was also claimed that Peru's players had manhandled the Austrians and that one spectator had come onto the pitch holding a revolver. In the end, Peru's defence was never heard and the nation's entire delegation pulled out of the Games in protest. Colombia joined them and other Latin American nations showed solidarity.

Awarded the win by default after Peru went home, Austria went on to beat Poland in the semi-finals and pushed Italy to extra time in the gold medal match, eventually losing 2-1.

26. Switzerland

An old photo of the 1924 Olympic men's football final between Switzerland and Uruguay in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland's one Olympic medal in football came at the Paris Games in 1924 as the central European nation claimed silver, losing 3-0 in the final to Uruguay.

The Swiss beat Lithuania (9-0), Czechoslovakia, Italy and Sweden to advance to the final in the 22-team tournament, which allowed for professional players to take part and was organised by FIFA as an unofficial world championship.

25. Bulgaria

Bulgaria football players train ahead of their preliminary match against Great Britain ahead of the 1956 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bulgaria were beaten in extra time by eventual winners the Soviet Union in the semi-finals of the men's football tournament at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, but thrashed India 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

And at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, Bulgaria reached the final, but lost 4-1 to Hungary in a bad-tempered contest which saw three Bulgarian players and one Hungarian sent off at the Estadio Azteca.

24. Japan

Japan players applaud their fans after defeat to the United States in the women's football final at the 2012 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan's women won silver at the 2012 Olympics in London, losing out in a 2-1 defeat to the United States in front of over 80,000 fans in the final at Wembley.

The nation's only previous medal in football came at the 1968 Games in Mexico City, when their men's team beat the hosts in the bronze medal match. Curiously, Japan's men lost the bronze medal match to Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

23. Netherlands

The Netherlands (left) and Great Britain line up ahead of a match at Highbury in the 1948 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands have won bronze in football at three different Olympic Games – but are without a medal in the sport now for over 100 years.

The Dutch finished third in 1908 after beating Sweden in the bronze medal match. Four years later, the Netherlands thrashed Finland 9-0 to take the bronze again and they finished second to Spain in a mini-tournament to decide the silver and bronze after finalists Czechoslovakia were disqualified for walking off in protest at the officiating in their final against Belgium in 1920.

22. Denmark

Denmark score a goal against Egypt at the 1948 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark have played in three gold medal matches at the Olympic Games, but the Scandinavians had to settle for silver on each occasion.

The Danes lost to Great Britain in the final of the men's football tournament in 1908 and 1912, and were beaten by Czechoslovakia in the 1960 showpiece. Denmark beat hosts Great Britain to win bronze in 1948.

21. Norway

Norway players celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's football tournament at the 2000 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A golden goal scored by Dagny Mellgren in the second period of extra time gave Norway a thrilling 3-2 win over the United States in the final of the women's football tournament at the 2000 Olympics.

Four years earlier, Norway's women had lost out to the USA in the semi-finals at the Atlanta Games, but beat Brazil in the bronze medal match. Norway's men also won a bronze medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

20. Belgium

Belgium players celebrate victory over Italy in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium won the gold medal in men's football at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp. After receiving a bye in the first round, the Belgians beat Spain in the quarter-finals and the Netherlands in the last four. The host nation went 2-0 up against Czechoslovakia in the final, but the match was abandoned after 39 minutes as the Czechoslovakians walked off in protest at the officiating and were disqualified.

Twenty years before that, Belgium's Université de Bruxelles represented the nation in men's football at the 1900 Olympics in France and finished third, but no medals were awarded as only three teams took part.

19. Cameroon

Cameroon players celebrate with their gold medals after victory against Spain in the men's football final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations early in 2000 and later in the year, the Indomitable Lions struck gold in the men's football tournament at the Sydney Olympics.

After knocking out Brazil in the quarter-finals, the Cameroon team featuring the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Geremi, Lauren and Carlos Kameni held Spain to a 2-2 draw in the final and won on penalties. It was the first ever gold medal in the nation's history.

18. Mexico

Mexico players celebrate after beating Brazil to win the gold medal in the men's football tournament at the 2012 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexico's men won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London. In the final, El Tri upset favourites Brazil in a 2-1 win at Wembley as Oribe Peralta scored both goals.

At the 2020 Games in Tokyo, which were delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexico lost out to Brazil on penalties in the semi-finals but went on to beat hosts Japan in the bronze medal match.

17. Sweden

Sweden players applaud their fans after defeat to Germany in the final of the women's football tournament at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden won gold in men's football at the London Olympics in 1948 after beating Yugoslavia 3-1 in the final. And in the last eight, the Scandinavians thrashed South Korea 12-0. Sweden's men also won silver in 1924 and 1952.

And Sweden's women have twice come close to a gold medal, losing out in a 2-1 defeat to Germany in the 2016 final in Rio and on penalties to Canada at the Tokyo 2020 tournament.

16. France

France players receive their gold medals after winning the men's football tournament at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France won the European Championship on home soil in 1984 and just over six weeks later, Les Bleus also took gold at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The French had never won a major football tournament before those two triumphs.

At the 1900 Olympics in Paris, France (represented by Club Français) finished as runners-up to British team Upton Park in a three-team tournament, although no medals were awarded. France's women finished fourth at the 2012 Olympics.

15. Italy

Italy players pose for a photo at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champions in 1934 and 1938, Italy also won gold at the men's football tournament at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, beating Austria in the final after extra time.

Italy's men won bronze in 1928 and 2004 (with Andrea Pirlo, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele De Rossi in their squad), narrowly missing out on the medals with fourth-place finishes in 1920, 1960, 1984 and 1988.

14. East Germany

East Germany (in white) in action against the USSR at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

East Germany won Olympic medals in football in three consecutive Games – bronze at Munich 1972, gold at Montreal 1976 and silver in Moscow in 1980.

After a 2-2 draw with the Soviet Union in the bronze medal match in 1972, medals were shared. Four years later, East Germany beat Poland 3-1 in the final to win gold, but lost out by a single goal to Czechoslovakia in 1980.

13. Nigeria

Nigeria players pose with their gold medals after winning the men's football tournament at the 1996 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nigeria had never won an Olympic gold medal before 1996, but two came in quick succession at the Atlanta Games. One day after women's long jumper Chioma Ajunwa claimed the Africans' first-ever Olympic title, the men's football team added another.

In front of a packed crowd in Athens, Georgia, Nigeria twice came from behind to defeat Argentina 3-2 in a thrilling final. In the semi-finals, the Super Eagles had produced an epic late comeback to beat Brazil 4-3. Nigeria's men also won silver in 2008, this time losing narrowly to Argentina in the final, and bronze in 2016.

12. Poland

Poland's Andrzej Juskowiak finished as top scorer in the men's football tournament at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, with seven goals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland won gold in men's football at the 1972 Olympics, beating Hungary 2-1 in the final at Munich's Olympiastadion.

The Poles also played in the final of the men's football tournament in 1976 and 1992, losing out to East Germany in Montreal and to Spain in Barcelona. The white and reds finished fourth in Berlin in 1936.

11. Canada

Canada players celebrate after beating Sweden on penalties in the final of the women's football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the men's football tournament at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, nations were represented by club teams and only three took part – one from Canada and two from the United States. The Canadian team, Gait FC, comfortably beat both St. Louis sides, Christian Brothers College and St. Rose Parish, with 11 goals scored and none conceded to claim the gold.

Canada had to wait over 100 years for another football gold medal, which came at Tokyo 2020 as the Canadian women surprisingly went all the way, beating Brazil and USA before edging out Sweden on penalties to claim the title. Canada's women also won bronze in 2012 and 2016.

10. Spain

Kiko celebrates as Spain beat Poland to win gold in the men's football tournament at the Barcelona Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain enjoyed their best-ever Olympics at Barcelona 92, winning 13 gold medals. And one of those came in men's football as the home side beat Poland in the final.

That team featured the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Albert Ferrer and Kiko, who finished the tournament with five goals in total and two in the final – including a winner in added time. Spain also won silver in 1920, 2000 and 2020.

9. Uruguay

Uruguay take on the Netherlands at the 1928 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uruguay won gold in the men's football tournament at the 1924 Olympics in Paris and again at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam.

Those tournaments were organised by FIFA as open world championships and that is why Uruguay, World Cup winners in the inaugural edition in 1930 and again in 1950, wear four stars on their men's jerseys.

8. Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia take on France in the semi-finals of the men's football tournament at the 1984 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time women's football was introduced at the Olympic Games in 1996, Yugoslavia was no longer a country, having been split up by wars earlier in the decade.

But in men's football, Yugoslavia were one of the most successful nations, winning gold in 1960, silver in 1948, 1952 and 1956, and bronze in 1984 after losing out in extra time in the semi-finals to eventual winners France.

7. Germany

Germany players celebrate victory over Sweden in the women's football tournament at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a unified nation since the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Germany have won five football medals – four in the women's tournament and one in the men's.

Germany's women won gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and at the same Games, the nation's men lost on penalties in the final to hosts Brazil. In addition to those two medals, Germany's women won bronze in 2000, 2004 and 2008. And in 1964, a Unified Team of Germany took the bronze in the men's competition.

6. Great Britain

Ryan Giggs celebrates a goal for Great Britain against the United Arab Emirates at the 2012 Olympic Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain won the men's football tournament at the 1900 Olympics (represented by club side Upton Park), then again in 1908 and 1912, but GB's best result since was fourth place in the London Games in 1948.

Britain withdrew in 1924 and 1928 due to a dispute between the FA and FIFA, but competed in every Games between 1948 and 1960, failing to qualify for the next three Games. Since then, GB have only taken part as hosts in 2012 and finished fifth.

5. Soviet Union

The Soviet Union (in darker shirts) take on Germany at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Soviet Union ceased to exist as a nation in 1991 but competed at the Olympics until 1992.

One of the most successful nations in Olympic history, the Soviets won five medals in men's football, including gold medals in 1956 (with the legendary Lev Yashin in goal) and 1988. The USSR also won bronze in 1972, 1976 and 1980.

4. Hungary

Bulgaria take on Hungary in the men's football final at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hungary's legendary football team of the 1950s and 1960s never won a World Cup, famously losing the 1954 final to West Germany, but the central European nation did enjoy plenty of success in the Olympic Games.

Gold medallists in 1952, 1964 and 1968, the Mighty Magyars also won silver in 1972 and a bronze in 1960.

3. Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrates with his Argentina team-mates after victory over Brazil at the 2008 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beaten 2-1 in a replay by Uruguay in the 1928 final and edged out by Nigeria in a 3-2 loss in the 1996 showpiece, Argentina finally struck gold in 2004.

Marcelo Bielsa's side went through the entire tournament without conceding, beating Paraguay 1-0 in the final thanks to a Carlos Tevez goal. And four years later, a young Lionel Messi starred as the Argentines retained their title, with Angel Di Maria netting the only goal as the Albiceleste defeated Nigeria in the final. And Javier Mascherano, returning as one of three permitted "overage" players, became the first Argentine in any sport to win two gold medals.

2. Brazil

Neymar celebrates with his Brazil team-mates after scoring the winning penalty against Germany in the Olympic men's football final at the Maracana in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil may be the most successful nation in World Cup history, but the South Americans had to wait a long time for an Olympic gold medal in football.

Silver medallists in 1984, 1988 and 2012 and bronze medallists in 1996 and 2008, Brazil's men finally got their hands on the gold four years later in Rio de Janeiro as Neymar scored the winning penalty in a shootout win over Germany. Captained by Dani Alves at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Brazil retained their title. The nation's women won silver in 2004 and 2008.

1. United States

USA players celebrate a goal in the women's football final at the 2012 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Far and away the most successful nation in Olympics history, the United States only has a couple of medals in men's football – and both of those came way back in 1904 (the first year gold medals were awarded) when club teams represented their countries at the Games.

But the introduction of women's football in 1996 brought spectacular success for the USA, with gold medals in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012, a silver in 2000 and a bronze in 2020.