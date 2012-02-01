In the new issue: Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Man United, Southport...

The evenings are slowly getting lighter and the Champions League knockout stages are inching closer. But right now, the FourFourTwo March edition is on the shelves Ã¢ÂÂ and do we have a story for you...

Could this be the season the tide turns in La Liga? Jose Mourinho may already be getting itchy feet, but he wonÃ¢ÂÂt leave a job unfinished and usually wins the league in his second season Ã¢ÂÂ which means Barcelona are in trouble. This month, FourFourTwo brings you unique insight into the greatest battle in modern football, and how Real Madrid may finally take BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs crown.

With two great sides going to war, perhaps EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs best hope is that they destroy each other. But donÃ¢ÂÂt despair! WeÃ¢ÂÂve put together a definitive battle plan for every English side in Europe on how they can beat their opponents. Using Stats Zone analysis and local knowledge, FourFourTwo has the masterplans to lead England to continental glory Ã¢ÂÂ plus interviews with star players Ramires and Wojciech Szczesny.

Elsewhere in Europe, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a revolution going on. Paris Saint-Germain look set to be the worldÃ¢ÂÂs new superclub, leading the league by a distance and backed by Qatari coffers and multimillion-pound signings. In the first of our new Club Focus series, we delve deeper to find out the full story, starring Leonardo, Ancelotti, Platini and more.

Our latest One-on-One is another cracker: none other than Denis Law. The Manchester legend talks City, United and how he played with only one eye. And yes, he was playing golf when England won the World Cup...

Would you paint your house in your club colours? How about your car? OK, then Ã¢ÂÂ would you quit your job and fly 10,000 miles to see your team lose 5-0? Thought not. We speak to the nutters whoÃ¢ÂÂve done it all out of love for their club.

But enough of the big boys: as usual, FourFourTwo also gets down and dirty. First, we send our travelling trouper to the nastiest, most spiteful derby in the North West. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs right: Fleetwood Town vs Southport. With the seaside pair both battling to gain Football League status, a double-header presented a perfect opportunity to see why they hate each so much.

While weÃ¢ÂÂre on the subject of non-league, we ask a handful of Premier League players just how they went from part-time park football to walking out at Wembley. Chris Smalling, Steve Morison, Carl Jenkinson and Michael Kightly have all made the transition from non-league to the Premier League Ã¢ÂÂ now they tell us how.

Of course, we couldnÃ¢ÂÂt ignore the 40th anniversary of the biggest Bulls hit ever: Ronnie Radford's Rocket for Hereford against Newcastle. The greatest FA Cup giantkilling ever is retold by those who were there, from narked Newcastle players to happy Hereford fans, and a few coppers who turned the other cheek to a certain pitch invasion.

And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. Elsewhere in the March issue we analyse this seasonÃ¢ÂÂs Premier League substitutions to reveal which managers know what theyÃ¢ÂÂre doing and which are making it up as they go along.

Michel Salgado informs us why Thierry Henry and Paul ScholesÃ¢ÂÂ comebacks could never happen in La Liga, Barney Ronay investigates the Messi v Ronaldo duel for spectatorsÃ¢ÂÂ hearts, and weÃ¢ÂÂve interviews with David Trezeguet on moving to Argentina and Franco Baresi on how to make defending look easy.

Frankly, itÃ¢ÂÂs difficult to work out how we managed to fit it all in.

The March issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by: Denis Law, Johnny Giles, Jurgen Klinsmann, Michael Owen, Chris Smalling, Richard Lee, Ricky George, Ronnie Radford, Milan Baros, Dean Howell, Wojciech Szczesny, Neil Warnock, David Keyte, Colin Addison, Franco Baresi, Wayne Routledge, Carl Jenkinson, Manuel Preciado, Steve Morison, Nigel Martyn, Judge Jules, John Motson, Robert Pires, Michael Kightly, Malcolm MacDonald, Patrick Vieira, Ramires, Michel Salgado, David Trezeguet, Leo MessiÃ¢ÂÂs cousin, the footballer with no nationality and ItalyÃ¢ÂÂs Subbuteo Ultras.

Tell me more...

