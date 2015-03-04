Newcastle 0-1 Man United: Who's the Red Devils' lucky mascot?

Ashley Young's late strike clinched the points for a less than spectacular Manchester United, but the game will be remembered for other reasons.

In a heated first-half exchange, visiting defender Jonny Evans and home striker Papiss Cisse appeared to spit at each other. The players went unpunished but they can expect an email from the FA.

Chris Smalling survived a strong early penalty appeal after tangling with Emmanuel Riviere and David de Gea made a point-blank save from the same player, while the away side struggled to impress themselves on the game: Angel Di Maria was subdued and substituted, while Louis van Gaal left Radamel Falcao benched despite seeking a goal - which eventually came from Young.

Ashley Young scored his first Premier League goal since January 2014.

Young has scored in 7 league games for Manchester United: they have won them all.

Angel Di Maria completed just 64% of his passes in this match – the worst ratio of any Manchester United player.

Newcastle have won just 2 of their last 25 league games against Man United (D5 L18).

Newcastle have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 home league meetings with Man United.

Manchester United have lost just 2 of their last 18 league matches (W12 D4).

