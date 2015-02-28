Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: When did Lions last score a second half goal on the road?

A second win for Newcastle boss John Carver, and second defeat in as many games for Tim Sherwood, in a close encounter on Tyneside.

The goal-shy Villans were made to pay for their proflgacy at St James' Park, having already fashioned 5 opportunities when Papiss Cisse struck his 11th goal of the campaign.

Christian Benteke, whose link-up with Brad Guzan was the game's top pass combination (13), saw an effort ruled out for offside, but the Midlanders have now lost seven league games on the spin.

Newcastle scored with their first shot on target versus Aston Villa.

Cisse has scored 3 and assisted 1 more in 6 Premier League games against Aston Villa.

Cissé (84) has the best minutes per goal rate in the Premier League this season (minimum 4 goals).

In fact, Cissé has now scored more Premier League goals this season (11) than in 2012/13 and 2013/14 combined (10).

Daryl Janmaat has become the first Newcastle defender to assist as many as 6 goals in a single Premier League season.

Villa are without a win against Newcastle in their last 8 Premier League games (D3 L5).

Villa haven’t scored a second half goal on the road since the opening day of the season.

Villa have scored just 3 goals in their last 12 Premier League matches.

The Villans are now 12 Premier League games without a win (D3 L9), only once in the competition’s history have they gone longer without victory (13, ended in September 2012).

Analyse Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa yourself using Stats Zone