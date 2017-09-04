Macclesfield goalkeeper makes absolute howler against Woking
Silkmen shot-topper Shwan Jalal suffered a nightmare moment to forget at the weekend
Macclesfield were 1-0 up against Woking midway through the first half at Moss Rose when Jalal endured his horrifying episode.
In the 27th minute, Woking's Jason Banton laced a hopeful right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box that took a slight deflection on its way to goal.
Yet even with the block sucking most of the power from the shot, Jalal – previously called up by the Iraq national team – let the ball bobble beyond his arms and into the net.
Blunder at 1:14
The 34-year-old Baghdad-born goalkeeper could only look back in horror at what he'd just done.
To make matters worse, Macclesfield went on to lose 3-1.
