Macclesfield goalkeeper makes absolute howler against Woking

Macclesfield were 1-0 up against Woking midway through the first half at Moss Rose when Jalal endured his horrifying episode.

In the 27th minute, Woking's Jason Banton laced a hopeful right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box that took a slight deflection on its way to goal.

Yet even with the block sucking most of the power from the shot, Jalal – previously called up by the Iraq national team – let the ball bobble beyond his arms and into the net.

Blunder at 1:14

The 34-year-old Baghdad-born goalkeeper could only look back in horror at what he'd just done.

To make matters worse, Macclesfield went on to lose 3-1.

